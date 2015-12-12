The Patriots have the best collection of fantasy players, the Cowboys do not

While fantasy sports is typically about identifying individual players who will generate the most points, it also helps to know which teams are the most fantasy-friendly, and this season, that is the New England Patriots.

Players for the New England Patriots this season have accumulated 2,047 points this season through 13 weeks, according to data obtained from Sporting Charts for standard-scoring fantasy football. That is 145 points more than any other team and 358 points greater than the average team (1,689 points). The Patriots are led by Tom Brady, who leads all players with 291 points.

At the other, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have had the worst fantasy options, generating fewer than 1,400 points each.

