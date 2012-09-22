An Arizona Cardinals Coach Revealed How To Tell If The New England Patriots Are Going To Run Or Pass

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images

The Cardinals beat the Patriots last week in the biggest upset of the NFL season so far.But the Patriots should be better this weekend, in part because Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton explained to the entire world that New England was tipping their plays.



Here’s what Horton said on Arizona sports radio this week:

“What they did, and we figured out real quick was, whenever Tom Brady was under the centre, they were going to run the ball and whenever he was in the shotgun, they were going to pass the ball. We told our players, ‘Hey, make the run check if Tom Brady’s under the centre. If he’s in the gun, go to the pass check.'”

“They handled it beautifully, and so we had dual calls that basically what we were telling them is we know when they’re going to run and pass, so our players put us in the best position to win the game and they did a flawless job of managing the game of getting inside New England’s head.”

Not rocket science.

ESPN Stats & Info did some follow-up research today. And it turns out that the Pats really do tip their plays based on whether or not they’re in the shotgun.

Last year, they passed on 85 per cent of plays from the shotgun. They ran on 65 per cent of plays from under centre.

Welp, now the cat’s out of the bag. Expect the Pats to switch it up this week, because that’s a ridiculously easy fix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.