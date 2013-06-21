Report: Patriots Tight End 'Directly Tied' To Drug-Related Murder

More details are emerging in the murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player with known ties to New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, and they’re painting an ugly picture.



According to a report on My Fox Boston, law enforcement officials say that Hernandez is “directly tied to the homicide” and he has “not been ruled out as a suspect.”

Hernandez was reportedly with the victim and two other men at a Boston bar on the night of the murder. Authorities say the four men left the bar together and that Lloyd sent a text confirming this.

Police say the car returned to Hernandez’ house with just three men and that Hernandez is believed to have been driving the car.

Also, forensic evidence has been recovered that allegedly links Hernandez to the vehicle at the crime scene.

Sources also told My Fox Boston that the murder does appear to be drug related “specifically involving marijuana.”

Hernandez and Lloyd are known associates. According to WBZ TV in Boston, Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez’ girlfriend.

Police questioned Hernandez on Monday and Wednesday they search his neighbourhood and executed a search warrant of his house, leaving with just one box, according to NESN.com.

Now, Steve Silva of Boston.com is hearing Hernandez will be arrested today:

Hearing via law enforcement source that Aaron Hernandez will be arrested in connection with the North Attleborough murder — Steve Silva (@stevesilva) June 20, 2013

