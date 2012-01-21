Gamblers Beware, You Need To Read This Quote From A Vegas Bookie Before You Bet On The Patriots

Photo: AP

“Before last weekend, this number probably would have had New England favoured by about three or four points, but after that dominating performance, we had to inflate the number to get two-way action.”That’s what Caesars sportsbook head Todd Fuhrman told Covers.com today.



Right now, the point in the AFC Championship game sits at Patriots -7.

Translation: If you’re going to bet on the Patriots, you’re basically paying a three-point luxury tax because of how well they played last week.

That’s not to say the Pats won’t blow out the Ravens on Sunday. But a bookie just admitted that the line is artificially high, and that should give you a bit of pause.

