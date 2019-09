The New England Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders 16-9 in Foxborough today and every single point was scored by a player with ‘kowski’ in his last name. What a day (via SB Nation):

SB Nation Good day for kowskis.

The Patriots are now 2-1 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 0-3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.