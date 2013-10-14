Patriots Radio Announcer Loses His Mind Over Tom Brady's Game-Winning Touchdown

The New England Patriots beat the New Orleans Saints 30-27 on

a late Tom Brady touchdown pass to Kenbrell Tompkins.

The radio call from 98.5 The Sports Hub is one of the craziest calls you’ll ever hear. Colour analyst Scott Zolak went absolutely bonkers, and just started yelling random words.

The transcript:

“Brady’s back! That’s your quarterback! Who left the building? Unicorns! Show ponies! Where’s the beef? Boy, when you thought you’d seen it all, when it’s total despair… 14 years in the league. This situation after situation he’s been through … and to elevate a rookie, my god.”

The audio:

It was certainly a big win, especially for Brady, who has been struggling. He was coming off a rough outing against Cincinnati, and really needed a strong performance to settle things down in New England.

But it’s not like it was a Super Bowl or a playoff game or anything like that. So maybe the radio call was a bit much.

