Report: Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett tore a ligament in his thumb and may need surgery

Emmett Knowlton
Jacoby BrissettMaddie Meyer/Getty

New England Patriots third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett reportedly tore a ligament in his right thumb during the second half against the Texans on Thursday night and likely needs surgery, Mike Petraglia of New England’s WEEI reported Friday.

Brissett started against the Texans after Jimmy Garoppolo went down in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Garoppolo, of course, was filling in for Tom Brady during his four-game suspension for Deflategate. 

The Patriots face the Bills in the final game before Brady’s return, and unless Garoppolo is healthy enough to start, the Patriots will have no choice but to sign a free agent quarterback. The alternative is to start wide receiver Julian Edelman at quarterback.

Garoppolo suited up as an emergency back-up on Thursday night, but was not healthy enough to play. Edelman last played quarterback eight years ago, in college at Kent State, and served as a backup on Thursday. 

Against the Texans on Thursday, Brissett completed 11 of 19 passes for 103 yards. He added 48 yards rushing, and a touchdown.

