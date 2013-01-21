Patriots Player Knocked Out Cold By Disturbing Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

Just an awful hit here. Bernard Pollard of the Ravens caught Patriots running back Stevan Ridley right in the helmet.
Ridley went unconscious, fumbled, and Baltimore recovered. They scored a few plays later to make it 28-13.
It wasn’t an illegal hit because Ridley actually lowered his head into Pollard’s path, and Pollard kept his chin up and didn’t launch himself helmet-first. But it’s hard to watch.
Here’s the GIF via @cjzero:
Photo: @cjzero
