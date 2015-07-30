Patriots owner Robert Kraft torches the NFL, says he thought accepting Deflategate penalties would get Brady a better deal

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his strongest statement yet about the NFL’s handling of the Deflategate scandal at a press conference on Wednesday.

A day after the league upheld its decision to suspend quarterback Tom Brady for four games, Kraft called the whole thing “unfathomable” and said he can’t believe the league refused to reduce his suspension.

In May, Kraft came out and announced that he would accept the league’s Deflategate penalties. At the time it was widely believed he was doing it to get a better deal for Brady when he appealed. On Wednesday, Kraft confirmed this suspicion.

“I was willing to accept the harshest penalty in the history of the NFL for an alleged ball violation because I believed it would help exonerate Tom,” he said.”I was wrong to put my faith in the league.”

Kraft also apologised to Patriots fans, saying he “regrets” not fighting the league on its penalties.

“The decision handed down by the league yesterday is unfathomable to me,” he said.”Six months removed from the AFC Championship game, the league still has no hard evidence of anyone doing anything to tamper with the PSI levels of football. I continue to believe and unequivocally support Tom Brady.”

