Trump called New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft every week for a year to console him after his wife's death

Robert Kraft and President Donald Trump are close, despite the Patriots owner being a life-long Democrat.

Kraft gave an example of their friendship by noting that Trump called him repeatedly after Kraft’s wife died, to check up on him.

Kraft said Trump was one of only a few people who made that much of an effort.

The New England Patriots triumvirate of owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady have ruffled a few feathers in the heavily Democratic Commonwealth of Massachusetts for their friendship and loyalty to President Donald Trump.

For Kraft especially, the relationship seems puzzling on the surface to many since Kraft is a life-long Democrat and donated to President Barack Obama’s campaigns.

While Belichick and Brady have mostly stayed mum on the subject,Kraft opened up about his loyalty in an interview with the New York Daily News. Kraft brought up the time his wife died and how Trump was one of the few people who were truly there for him, a time that seemingly cemented Kraft’s loyalty to their friendship.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft told the Daily News. “Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

It is hard to hear that story and not understand why their bond goes well beyond politics.

