Patriots Owner On NFL Lockout: "We're Going To Get A Deal"

Photo: Fortune Magazine

Fortune has a profile of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which emphasises the belief that few other people will have a bigger say in the outcome of the NFL’s current labour negotiations.So it’s good news for football fans that Kraft seems insistent on the idea of a workable compromise.



“We’re going to get a deal. I think a number of us will want to do whatever we’ve got to do to do it.”

In other words, one of football’s most powerful and successful owners recognises that there’s too much at stake to allow the league to lose an entire season to labour strife. There can’t be a deal made without Kraft and he wants a deal as much as anyone.

That doesn’t mean, however, that he’s going to go soft on the players. Kraft also admits that an 18-game schedule — and the extra revenue created by those games — are essential to a financial agreement.

