Here's A Cringeworthy Video Of Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Helping His Bikini-Clad Girlfriend With An Audition

This incredibly awkward video emerged last night, and Deadspin picked it up.



It involves New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helping his girlfriend Ricki Noel practice lines for an audition.

We don’t know what the audition is for. We don’t know why she is in a bikini. And we don’t know how this found its way onto YouTube.

But the script involves a lot of sex and violence, and it looks like Kraft is having a lot of fun with it (some NSFW language):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.