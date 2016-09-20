The Patriots might turn to an unlikely backup option for their quarterback emergency

The New England Patriots have a bit of a quarterback emergency going into their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

With Tom Brady suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo injured with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, the Patriots have rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett — and that’s it.

This is going to force the Patriots to get creative with their backup situation, something Bill Belichick specialises in.

It’s uncertain if Garoppolo will be able to play Thursday, but it looks unlikely, meaning Brissett may be thrown into the fire to start against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

With ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting the Patriots are unlikely to sign a free agent for insurance, the Patriots may actually have to turn to another position player entirely — wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman played quarterback in college for Kent State and played it quite well. However, given his smaller stature, he switched to wide receiver coming out of the draft before joining the Patriots. If the Patriots don’t want to bring in a free agent quarterback to try and learn the offence in three days, they could use Edelman as a backup option if Brissett were to get hurt.

Edelman, of course, hasn’t run an NFL offence and has been a receiver now for seven years. When asked about the idea, he said, “I play receiver for a reason.”

Still, Edelman at least has experience at the position and he knows the offence. ESPN’s Mike Weiss suggested that there’s some hope that Garoppolo may be able to dress and serve as a backup to Brissett, perhaps running mostly hand-offs, which would push Edelman to third on the depth chart.

It may be hard to imagine the Patriots really putting Edelman under center. However, fortunes can change quickly in the NFL, and if the Patriots really don’t want to bring in an outside quarterback, then there is a chance we may see them run some sort of wacky offence with a quarterback-turned-receiver at the helm.

