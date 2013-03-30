The New England Patriots Are Interested In Drafting Exiled LSU Prospect Tyrann Mathieu

Ex-LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu will visit the New England Patriots next week, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.



Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011 before testing positive for marijuana and getting thrown off the team before the 2012 season.

He was really good when he played at LSU, but he’s undersized and the whole marijuana thing has really hurt his NFL Draft stock.

He projected to go in the third or fourth round, Howe reports.

The Patriots are a smart team, and you’d have to think they see value in Mathieu if they’re bringing him in for a visit.

If they gamble on Mathieu, it’ll be the second time they took a chance on an oft-troubled defensive back in the last six months. They traded for Aqib Talib while he was still suspended for using Adderall, and that worked out wonderfully.

