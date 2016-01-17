Incredible stat shows how dominant the Patriots have been the last 15 years

The New England Patriots are moving onto the AFC Championship game for the fifth straight season.

Once again, the Patriots took care of business at home, soundly beating the Kansas City Chiefs, who some people felt could shock the Patriots in Foxborough.

The win extends a wild streak under Bill Belichick, as CBS Sports pointed out.

When leading by 7+ at the half under Bill Belichick, the @Patriots are 65-0 at home. pic.twitter.com/1LZu939UES

— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2016

Against the Chiefs, the Patriots scored on the first drive and never looked back. That’s largely how games have gone under Belichick at Foxborough.

With the Patriots finally (mostly) healthy, it’s hard to watch this team and not think of them as the favourites to come out of the AFC.

