The Patriots Reportedly Put A Kibosh On Gronk's Fun Summer

Rob Gronkowski’s epic summer is about to go into chill mode.New England Patriots officials have asked Gronk to tone things down, according to a report from the Boston Globe (via Shutdown Corner).



Gronk has been busy this summer partying with his shirt off, posing naked in the ESPN Body Issue, and more importantly (as far as the Patriots are concerned) signing a massive new contract making him the highest paid tight end in NFL history.

His frat boy antics have been well-chronicled all summer and apparently Patriots brass would rather new images of Gronk’s partying ways not appear all over the internet.

Here’s the Globe‘s eloquent description of what the Pats told Gronk:

After posing nude for ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue” and partying at events for the issue and the ESPYs (Gronkowski was up for two awards but was shut out), and co-hosting “Access Hollywood Live” in recent days — things that seem un-Patriot-like — don’t be surprised if he lays low for the next couple of weeks.

Via a league source, Gronkowski has been told by the team that his summer of Gronk, so to speak, is over.

We really hope this isn’t true.

