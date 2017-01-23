The Patriots are the betting favourite to win Super Bowl LI over the Falcons

Cork Gaines
Tom BradyElsa/Getty Images

And then there were two.

The Atlanta Falcons blew out the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game and the New England Patriots blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game. 

As a result, the Patriots will face the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on February 5th.

The Patriots open as an early three-point favourite according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Vegas also expects a high-scoring game with the early over/under set at 58.

 

