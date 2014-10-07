The Patriots Had An Amazing Tribute For An Opponent's Daughter Who Has Cancer

Prior to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC cameras caught this powerful image (above) of Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, whose daughter Leah received a diagnosis of stage 4 neuroblastoma in June.

During a break later in the game, the Patriots ran a truly fantastic tribute for the fight against pediatric cancer in honour of Still’s daughter.

The Patriots’ tribute included the popular music video for Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper’s “Truly Brave” which features children with cancer, including Still’s daughter.

Still (left) was clearly emotional on the sideline with eye black tape that included the phrase “Leah Strong.”

In addition, the Patriots cheerleaders all wore Bengals jerseys with Still’s no. 75.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stood and cheered. He has pledged $US25,000 to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Still acknowledged the crowd with a wave.

Leah recently had successful surgery to remove a tumour from her abdomen but still has many months of treatment before she can be declared cancer free.

Here is a photo Still posted to his Instagram account following the nearly six-hour surgery.

Loading After a 5hr 50min surgery the surgeon was able to remove ALL of her tumour and all of her lymph nodes and her right adrenal gland where it all started from…best news I’ve received in a long time #PrayForLeah #GodIsGood #ThanksForYourSupport View on Instagram

The Stills’ public battle has done a lot to help raise money for pediatric cancer care and research. In addition to donations like the one made by Kraft, the Bengals are giving all proceeds from the sales of Still’s jerseys to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer care and research.

