Here are the damning text messages between 2 Patriots employees about deflating footballs

The NFL’s report on the Patriots deflated football scandal found that it’s “more probable than not” that two long-time team employees — locker room attendant Jim McNally and equipment assistant John Jastremski — “participated in a deliberate effort to release air from Patriots game balls after the balls were examined by the referee.”

The report also says that Tom Brady “was at least generally aware” of the plan to deflate the balls.

One of the most damning parts of the report is a series of text messages dating back to October in which McNally and Jastremski discuss Tom Brady’s displeasure with balls’ inflation levels and reference delivering a needle to change the pressure.

Here are excerpts of McNally and Jastremski’s texts, via the report.

On May 9, 2014, before the start of the season:

McNally: You working Jastremski: Yup McNally: Nice dude….jimmy needs some kicks….lets make a deal…..come on help the deflator

On October 17, 2014, after Brady complained about the ball inflation after a game versus the Jets:

McNally: Tom s****…im going make that next ball a f***** balloon Jastremski: Talked to him last night. He actually brought you up and said you must have a lot of stress trying to get them done… Jastremski: I told him it was. He was right though… Jastremski: I checked some of the balls this morn… The refs f***** us…a few of then were at almost 16 Jastremski: They didnt recheck then after they put air in them McNally: F*** tom …16 is nothing…wait till next sunday

On October 21, 2014:

McNally: Make sure you blow up the ball to look like a rugby ball so tom can get used to it before sunday Jastremski: Omg

On October 23, 2014:

Jastremski: Can‟t wait to give you your needle this week :) McNally: F*** tom….make sure the pump is attached to the needle…..f***** watermelons coming Jastremski: So angry McNally: The only thing deflating sun..is his passing rating

On October 24, 2014:

Jastremski: I have a big needle for u this week McNally: Better be surrounded by cash and newkicks….or its a rugby sunday McNally: F*** tom Jastremski: Maybe u will have some nice size 11s in ur locker McNally: Tom must really be working your balls hard this week

On January 7, 2015, eleven days before the AFC Championship Game:

McNally: Remember to put a couple sweet pig skins ready for tom to sign Jastremski: U got it kid…big autograph day for you McNally: Nice throw some kicks in and make it real special Jastremski: It ur lucky. 11? McNally: 11 or 11 and half kid

The report also suggests Brady was aware of this activity, as after not communicating via phone to Jastremski for six months, there was a frequency of texts and phone calls between Brady and Jastremski starting January 19, when suspicions about the footballs began.

The report says Brady also texted Jastremski, saying, “You good Jonny boy?” and “You doing good?” Jastremski replied, “Still nervous; so far so good though.”

Brady also texted Jastremski saying, “”FYI…Dave will be picking your brain later about it. He‟s not accusing me, or anyone…trying to get to bottom of it. He knows it‟s unrealistic you did it yourself.”

Read the entire report here.

