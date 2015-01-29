Patriots Star Darrelle Revis On Success, His Career, And Going To Super Bowl XLIX

New England Patriots star Darrelle Revis is heading to his first Super Bowl this weekend.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the 29-year-old cornerback, who is now in his eighth season with the NFL, said this has been his “ultimate career goal” since he was a kid. While “there is still one more game to be won” this season, he feels like he has already succeeded.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

BUSINESS INSIDER: What does success mean to you?

DARRELLE REVIS: Being successful is about believing in what you’re doing and having faith — and just being organic and genuine in everything you do. That’s how I try to live my life. To be successful, you have to remember that you have endless possibilities.

BI: What do you think it takes to succeed as an athlete and in general?

DR: First, you’ve got to have a clear vision of what you want to do. Then, once you figure out that vision, you have to make that vision come to life.

To do that you need to be willing to share your ideas or visions. When you bounce those ideas off friends or family members, they will start to believe in your vision, and that helps bring it to life.

BI: What would you tell someone who isn’t sure they can achieve their dreams — who doubts their ability to succeed in their career?

DR: Follow your heart. Follow what you believe in, whether it’s a vision or idea. And share your ideas. We always say no idea is a dumb idea. It can spark other ideas. Other people can add onto it or elaborate and grow that idea bigger.

Believe and have faith in what you’re doing. When you follow your heart, dreams come true.

BI: How do you usually mentally prepare for a game? And how will you prepare for the big game this weekend?

DR: I really just try to review my notes that I take about my opponents. I’m very competitive, so I will look over notes and points right before a game to help me prepare.

BI: What is the best part of your job?

DR: It’s coming to work every day with 52 other guys. Working with that many guys, there can be a lot of egos, but this year, we set all egos aside and have been able to work together to achieve our ultimate goal, which is this Super Bowl.

This year has been such a blast; I’ve had so much fun. All my teammates are like my brothers now. It’s good to have a close team, and that’s why I think we’re so successful — because we all checked our egos at the door.

BI: What is the most difficult part of your job?

DR: Sometimes my body aches. It’s a physical sport, and you’ve got to take care of your body.

I’m getting older now in my career, so I’m eating healthier and I also teamed up with [healthy beverage company] Steaz, and that has all helped a lot.

BI: What do you think would surprise people most about being a pro-football player?

DR: I think a lot of people probably don’t understand how much time we spend watching films, having meetings, breaking down our opponents, and studying. That’s probably more than half the day.

We really only practice on the field for about an hour and a half each day. And my typical day is 7:30 to 5 — or 7 to 5 during the Super Bowl — and more than half of that is lifting weights, watching films, and sitting in meetings.

BI: What’s your best advice to others navigating their careers?

DR: Remember that you can do whatever you set your mind to. The sky is the limit.

