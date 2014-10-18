A Patriots Player Won The Game For New England A Year After Blowing It On The Same Play

William Scott Davis

Thursday night, one year after drawing the ire of Bill Belichick for causing a penalty that helped the Jets beat New England, Patriots defensive tackle Chris Jones reversed the story.

Down by two points with five seconds left, the Jets lined up for a game-winning field goal. As the ball was snapped, Jones leapt up from within the scrum and was able to get a hand on the ball before it really took off.

Chris Jones FG Block On JetsVia NFL.com
Chris Jones Patriots FG BlockVia NFL.com

One year ago, Jones had blown the game for the Patriots on the same play against the Jets. On a 56-yard, game-winning field goal attempt, Jones shoved a teammate into Folk, causing a penalty. Afterward, Folk nailed the game-winning 42-yard field goal to beat the Patriots. Belichick was furious, and Jones shouldered the blame for the loss.

After the game-winning block Thursday night, Jones said that he didn’t immediately make the connection; he was just happy the Patriots got the victory. He also said that it was the first time he had blocked a field goal at any level of football.

Belichick was in considerably better spirits this time around, stating, “After what happened last year, I thought it was fitting that he made that play. That was awesome.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.