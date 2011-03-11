Witness Says Brandon Meriweather Was Trying To Break Up Fight, When Gunman Opened Fire*

Photo: AP

UPDATE 3: A witness tells the Boston Globe that Meriweather was at the party where the shooting took place, but that he was actually breaking up the fight in question when someone else opened fire.The witness says Meriweather was nearly shot himself. Read the report for more details.



UPDATE 2: Meriweather’s legal guardian says the story is untrue and the family is considering it’s options. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says Brandon Meriweather is not a victim, witness, or suspect in any shooting investigation.

UPDATE: PFT is reminded that Meriweather was been involved in a gun incident before. He acted in self-defence, but he does own a gun and has fired it before.

EARLIER: Reports are circulating that New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather was involved in an incident in which two men where shot at a party in Apopka, Florida, last month.

Details are still sketchy and unconfirmed, but according to a lawyer from one of the victims, who spoke to Deadspin, a friend of Meriweather’s got into a fight at a house party. When the the friend lost the fight, Meriweather allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man, hitting him in the face and shooting another man in the head. Both survived.

Police are investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. According to this Orlando news story, on the night of the shooting two gunshot victims showed up at an Apoka hospital in private vehicles, but did not want to press charges or cooperate with the police.

The Patriots and Meriweather have not commented. Greg Bedard, who covers the Patriots for the Boston Globe, says a source “close” Meriweather says it wasn’t him.

The story of the shooting was first announced by Miami radio host Dan Sileo, but he originally confused the Patriot with boxer “Floyd methweather.” (Mayweather, actually.) Meriweather, the football player, went to the University of Miami.

