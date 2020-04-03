The Patriots used their team plane to fly 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts in a whirlwind operation

Rachel Bowers/The Boston Globe/Getty Images The New England Patriots’ team plane.

The New England Patriots lent their team plane to help bring 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, it was a whirlwind operation that included getting permission to land in China, rushing visas for the plane crew, getting a crew of employees from Tencent to help load the masks because the flight crew couldn’t leave the plane, then flying out of China in under three hours.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who then lent 300,000 masks to New York City, said he had never seen so many “obstacles” in an operation.

The New England Patriots played a crucial role in securing 1.2 million N95 masks from China for healthcare workers in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal documented the operation, which began with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker striking a deal to get masks from China, but needing a way to bring them to the US.

Team owner Robert Kraft and his son and team president, Jonathan, who is also the chairman of the board at Massachusetts General Hospital, lent the Patriots’ team plane, a Boeing 767 passenger plane.

But the logistics grew more complicated. They had to get permission to land the plane in Shenzhen, China, so Baker, the US State Department, and Robert Kraft stepped in, according to Beaton. To avoid having to go into quarantine for 14 days, only the necessary flight crew was allowed on board, and they had to stay on the plane while the plane was grounded in Shenzhen.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

According to Beaton, the crew also had to get visas, which meant rushing the photos and application, keeping the Chinese consulate open over the weekend in New York City, then having the visas flown back to Ohio, where the plane was getting its avionics upgraded for the trip.

The masks also had to be counted, inspected, and rushed through customs, and once the plane was on the ground, they needed a crew to transfer the masks. According to Beaton, Chinese tech company Tencent got a group of over a dozen employees to stay with the masks overnight, take them to the Shenzhen airport the next day, and load them onto the plane.

By Wednesday morning on the East Coast, the plane landed in Shenzhen. The plane had a three-hour window to get in and out of the airport – they were on the ground for 2 hours, 57 minutes, Beaton reported.

The order was originally for 1.7 million masks, but only 1.2 million could fit on the plane. The rest will be shipped at a later date, according to Beaton.

The plane flew back to Alaska, then on to Massachusetts.

“I’ve never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome,” Robert Kraft told The Journal. “In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us.”

According to Beaton, the Baker and the Krafts also donated 300,000 of the masks to New York City.

