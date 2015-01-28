Report: Patriots Employee Took The Game Balls To The Bathroom For 90 Seconds Before The AFC Title Game

We have more information on the New England Patriots employee who’s reportedly a “person of interest” in the deflated-footballs scandal.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, this locker room assistant took the bag of game balls from the officials after they were measured, stopped in the bathroom for 90 seconds, and then went to the field.

The bag contained all 24 game balls — the 12 Patriots balls and the 12 Colts balls. For this employee to have tampered with them, as the NFL is investigating, he would have had to pick out the 12 New England game balls, deflate all of them, and leave the bathroom in 90 seconds.

As Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Monday, the NFL has surveillance video of the employee.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady have all denied that the team did anything wrong.

At a press conference on Saturday, Belichick argued his team’s game balls deflated due to natural factors. He claims that the weather and the “rubbing process” the team uses to prepare the balls could have resulted in 1.5 PSI of deflation.

