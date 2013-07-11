New England Patriots Player Arrested For The Second Time In 15 Months

New England Patriots defensive back Alfonzo Dennard has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of DUI, refusing a chemical test and a driving infraction in Nebraska.



The Omaha World-Herald reports that Dennard was pulled over around 2 a.m. last night when a police officer saw him straddling the lane line.

This is the second time Dennard has been arrested since the Patriots drafted him in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

On April 21, 2012 Dennard was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska for punching a police officer in the face after the officer tried to break up a fight between him and another man outside a bar.

Dennard was convicted of the crime in February, and given a 30-day jail sentence that’s scheduled to start in March of next year.

Dennard was projected as a 2nd-round talent in last year’s draft, but he slipped all the way to the 7th round because of perceived “red flags.”

He’s the 30th active NFL player arrested since the Super Bowl, and the second New England Patriots player.

Before this, only 15 Patriots players had been arrested since 2000, among the lowest percentage in the league.

