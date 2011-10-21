This ESPN Segment Shows Why Patrick Willis Is The Most Underrated Player In The NFL

All things considered, you could make a convincing case that Patrick Willis is the most underrated player in the NFL. He’s almost certainly the most underrated superstar. So when I sat down to see the Willis segment that ESPN had planned for E:60 on Wednesday night, I expected a 10-minute piece about “The NFL’s Best Kept Secret” or something.



But as they teased it in the intro, ESPN’s Jeffery Chadia mentioned that Willis played at Ole Miss with Michael Oher (of Blind Side fame), and Chadia had heard from a number of people in Oxford that Willis’ upbringing was even more incredible. And they might actually be right.

You can read Chadhia’s written story on Willis here. And the video:

