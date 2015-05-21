The real-life Forrest Gump ran from LA to Boston -- the equivalent of 128 marathons -- in 114 days

Patrick Sweeney is a runner who took a trip from his home near the beach in Los Angeles and travel to Boston, on foot.

We first came across Sweeney’s story at RedBull.com, where he talked about his run for their Adventure series. We reached out to Sweeney, who provided Business Insider with some photos and more details of his adventure.

The decision to run across the country was not completely random. Sweeney made the trip to raise money for the 100 Mile Club, a program that encourages children to run 100 miles at school in a single school year, roughly three miles per week.

Sweeney says he planned his route the same way most of us plan a trip across town: he used Google maps, only he put it in “walk” mode.

According to Google maps, the trip was 3,355 miles starting at Sweeney’s home near the beach in Los Angeles and ending at the Boston Marathon finish line, a race he has run three times.

Google Maps An approximation of the path travelled by Patrick Sweeney from his home in L.A. to Boston.

Sweeney completed the trip in 114 days, at an average of 29.4 miles per day, or a little over a marathon each day. According to Sweeney, he started out doing a marathon (26.2 miles) per day, but eventually upped that to 40 miles per day.

Sweeney can run a marathon in two hours, 37 minutes, something he says he can do “indefinitely.”

Patrick Sweeney Patrick Sweeney is a trail runner who can run 2.5-hour marathons indefinitely.

Even more amazing, Sweeney occasionally ran without shoes and when he did wear shoes, he typically wore Luna sandals. According to Sweeney, they are what he calls “minimalist footwear” based on what is worn by Mexico’s Tarahumara Indians, the subjects of the book “Born to Run.“

While the idea of running more than 3,000 miles in nearly four months may sound boring to some, Sweeney’s trip was not without some crazy moments.

“You find so much garbage along the way, but you find gems, too — literally,” Sweeney told RedBull.com. “I actually found a diamond engagement ring in a jewel box. My theory is the guy got rejected and chucked it out his car window.”

At another point, Sweeney was running by a yard and heard a gun shot, he said. When he turned to see what it was there was a guy holding a gun and staring at the runner. Sweeney speculates it may have just been a warning shot, presumably because a scraggly looking fellow was a little to close too the guy’s house.

Sweeney did look a lot different at the start of his trip.

Along the way, Sweeney often slept in the RV of some friends who acted as his support team. However, he occasionally had to get creative including one town where the mayor offered Sweeney a tornado shelter to sleep in.

After 114 days and 3,355 miles, the equivalent of 128 marathons, Sweeney finally reached his destination, the Boston Marathon finish line.

