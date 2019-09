Sir Patrick Stewart was the surprise guest at Twitter’s IPO today. He was on the podium to ring the bell instead of Twitter’s executives.

Afterwards he was on the floor talking to the press. We asked him if he ever gets nervous about sending the wrong tweet and nuking his reputation, and career. Here’s what he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.