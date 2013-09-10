Patrick Stewart Got Married And His 'X-Men' Co-Star Ian McKellen Officiated

Samir Hussein/Getty Patrick Stewart with Sir Ian Mckellan and new wife Sunny Ozell (right).

Patrick Stewart, 73, got married for the third time this weekend to his 35-year-old jazz singer girlfriend of five years, Sunny Ozell.

The British actor announced the news via Twitter, simply stating:

— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 8, 2013

Stewart’s “X-Men” co-star and good friend, Sir Ian McKellen, officiated the ceremony.

“I did my part,” the “Lord of the Rings” actor wrote on his official Facebook page, sharing a photo of himself holding a “Minister” t-shirt, the couple’s marriage certificate, and giving the “live long and prosper” hand sign to his “Star Trek” star friend.

The pair, promoting “X Men” at Comic-Con in San Diego in July, are apparently pretty close.

