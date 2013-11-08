Patrick Stewart And A 9-Year-Old With A Lemonade Stand Rang The Opening Bell Instead Of Twitter's Executives

This morning, everyone believed Twitter’s founders and CEO would ring the opening bell to mark the day their company went public. Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Dick Costolo were all present on the New York Stock Exchange’s trading floor.

Instead the bell was rung by a 9-year-old girl with a lemonade stand whose proceeds are used to fight slavery, Vivienne Harr. She was joined by Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart and a Boston police officer.

That’s because Twitter’s executives wanted to show appreciation for the social network’s users.

Here’s a picture from NYSE:

Here they are ringing the bell:

Here’s a Vine of the trio in the act:

