I tried a makeup-removing spray created by YouTuber Patrick Starrr, and it made my eyeliner disappear with one swipe

Amanda Krause/Insider At the time of writing, ONE/SIZE offers wipes and a makeup-dissolving mist.

YouTuber Patrick Starrr’s new beauty brand ONE/SIZE currently offers two makeup removers.

I was immediately impressed after trying the brand’s Go Off makeup-dissolving mist ($US24), which helped me remove my stubborn eyeliner with one swipe.

I also enjoyed using the brand’s Go Off makeup-removing wipes ($US15), though I personally don’t use nonreusable removers in my daily routine.

Both products are sold on ONE/SIZE and Sephora’s websites.

As much as I love to apply a full face of makeup every day, removing it at night can be tedious.

Over the years, I’ve experimented with makeup wipes, beauty cloths, micellar water, and more in the hopes of finding something that’s both effective and gentle on my skin. While I now have a routine that works for me – Pond’s Cold Cream followed by micellar water, both of which I remove with a reusable towel – I was intrigued by two new makeup removers released by YouTuber Patrick Starrr’s new beauty brand, ONE/SIZE.

Here’s what I thought about the beauty wipes and makeup-dissolving mist, which removed some of my longest-lasting makeup with a single swipe.



Editor’s note:



ONE/SIZE provided Insider with the Go Off makeup-dissolving mist

and makeup-removing wipes for review, which usually retail for a combined $US39.

I tested both products from ONE/SIZE, and was most impressed by the Go Off makeup-dissolving mist

After receiving samples of both products from ONE/SIZE in the mail, I was most eager to try the brand’s Go Off makeup-dissolving mist. Made with jojoba and rosehip oils, the spray retails for $US24 and, as Starrr said in a video revealing the brand earlier in July, it “dissolves makeup on contact.”

For testing purposes, I applied a full-face of makeup in the morning so that I could later remove it with the spray at night. My completed look included concealer, long-wearing foundation, blush, lipstick, eyebrow gel, black eyeliner, and waterproof mascara.

Amanda Krause/Insider I wore a full-face of makeup to test the Go Off makeup-dissolving mist.

On the brand’s website, the Go Off spray is described as a “super-fine mist” that “doesn’t leave skin feeling tight or dry.” After trying the product myself, I can attest to that description.

First, I sprayed the mist (which has a slightly rosy scent) directly onto my face, and was impressed by how light and airy it felt on my skin. After the product settled, my face quickly felt oily, and I could see some makeup – like my eyeliner – start to dissolve. As I wiped off my foundation, I was left with shiny skin that felt smooth and moisturized, albeit a bit greasy.

That’s when I decided to spray a bit of the product directly onto a reusable makeup cloth so that I could remove my eye makeup. With one swipe, almost all of my eyeliner and a bit of mascara came off.

Amanda Krause/Insider I tried the product both directly on my face (left) and with a reusable cloth (right).

The next day, I used the brand’s Go Off makeup-removing wipes, which retail for $US15.

While I thought the wipes worked well, I can’t say I’d recommend them to the everyday makeup wearer.

The wipes are larger than most others on the market – almost like two standard wipes sewn together. In my experience, I hardly needed more than half of one wipe to remove all of my makeup, and it felt like a waste to throw the rest away unused. That being said, I stopped using makeup wipes altogether about a year ago, as I personally feel there are more environmentally friendly options out there.

Amanda Krause/Insider Though these makeup wipes worked for me, I don’t think they’re game-changers.

In my opinion, those interested in trying products from ONE/SIZE should go with the brand’s makeup-dissolving mist.

I found that the spray removed even my most stubborn makeup, and did so in a quick and effortless way. Some might take issue with how moisturizing the product is – as it can leave skin feeling a bit greasy afterwards – but I found that it ultimately dried down nicely. And I’m happy to have another makeup-removing option for my laziest days.

