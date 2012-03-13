Patrick Schwarzenegger Tweets Photos Of Himself After 'Little Ski Accident'—Here's Today's Buzz

- WhoSay.com”Little ski accident today,” Patrick Schwarzenegger tweeted Saturday, along with a photo of himself strapped onto a stretcher that he posted on his WhoSay account. “Some bruises and stitches down back and butt. Thanks to Sun Valley doctors for everything.” But even after sustaining this bloody gash on his back, the Terminator’s son is already back on the slopes in Idaho.
- Madonna also sustained major injuries while rehearsing for world tour and posted photos of her scrapes and bruises on Facebook.
- “Oh ship!” Marie Osmond peed her pants on-stage while performing with brother Donny after an audience member made the pair laugh.
- Jay-Z and Kanye West settled a lawsuit against soul singer/producer after he alleged the pair took a portion of his song “Different Strokes” for their song “Joy.” Way to take the “joy” out of it.
- In not so shocking news, Olivier Martinez confirms he is engaged to Halle Berry.
- “Curly Sue” is one step ahead—former child star Alisan Porter is married and expecting a baby. Check out the wedding pics she tweeted here.
- Here we go again: alleged nude (full frontal, yikes) photos of “Glee” star Heather Morris leak after possible hacking.
