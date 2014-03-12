The 23-Year-Old Who's On Fire On The PGA Tour Wants To Be The Next Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed is a 23-year-old with two wins in seven starts in 2014, and he already thinks he’s one of the best golfers in the world.

Reed irked some of the more curmudgeonly sections of the golf world with a series of cocky comments in the wake of his signature win at Doral last week.

His quotes are fantastic.

He told reporters after the win that he should be ranked in the top-five, and that his three wins before the age of 24 puts him among the game’s all-time legends:

“I don’t see a lot of guys that have done that besides Tiger Woods and the legends of the game. I believe in myself, especially with how hard I’ve worked. I’m one of the top five players in the world. I feel like I’ve proven myself.”

He told the Irish Golf Desk that his wife calls him Tiger Woods’ “twin star,” a comparison he doesn’t appear to back away from:

“My wife actually calls him my twin star. I am reckless like he is. I like to go for everything. But at the same time, that’s how we win events, that’s also how we lose events. It’s one of those things that we don’t play scared. That would be pretty fun.”

He told Bob Harig of ESPN that he’s one of the hardest-working players in the game and that his success doesn’t surprise him at all, both of which are qualities that he shares with Tiger.

Here are the active players who had as much early success as Reed (via Golf Channel):

The Golf Channel tried to get Reed to backtrack from his comments in an interview this morning, but he said he stands by what he said. He also explained that he wears red and black on Sundays because he loved Tiger Woods growing up:

“He is the reason why I wear red and black on Sunday. I grew up watching him and to watch how he carries himself, how much confidence he has when he walks, just the determined looks in his eyes. That’s why I wear red and black.”

He even has the fist pump down:

Reed only started getting serious week-in, week-out starts on the PGA Tour in 2013. Next month’s Masters will his first major.

If he maintains this high level of play he’ll join guys like Jason Dufner and Bubba Watson in a growing faction of eclectic, world-class golfers.

This guy will have a ton of eyeballs on him at Augusta next month:

