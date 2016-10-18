A Cardinals cornerback had to warm up before the 'Monday Night Football' game in a dinosaur costume after losing a bet

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had an unusual warmup routine prior to their “Monday Night Football” game against the New York Jets — he warmed up in a dinosaur costume.

According to ESPN, the Cardinals quarterbacks have a throwing contest after practice on Fridays in which they have to throw passes into a bucket. For some reason, Peterson also participated. That was a mistake.

The loser of the contest must warm up in a costume of the choosing of the other players. Peterson lost and this was the result:



Here is another view:





