Patrick O'Flynn steps down as UKIP economic spokesman

Tomas Hirst
Patrick O'FlynnREUTERS/Toby Melville

Patrick O’Flynn, the UKIP MEP and former Express journalist, has stepped down as the party’s economic spokesperson following media coverage of critical remarks he made about Nigel Farage.

At a meeting of UKIP MEPs on Tuesday O’Flynn apologised for using the phrase “snarling, thin-skinned and aggressive” to describe Farage. He said that the comments were a “fragment of a wider passage” and did not represent his views.

