OOPS: Top British MP Recorded Saying Cameron Is A 'Most Despicable Creature With No Redeeming Features'

Patrick Mercer, a senior Conservative party member and former homeland security spokesman, has been embarrassed by a new recording that appears to show Mercer making an incredible personal attack on British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader David Cameron.The notes from the recording were initially published yesterday by British tabloids People (which doesn’t appear to be online) and the Sunday Mirror. They were made openly to a guest at The London ­Magazine party at ­Collyer-Bristow art gallery in London.

Here’s a selection of the worst insults:



“I’d take a beggar from the streets as Prime minister rather than him. I loathe Cameron.”

“He is the worst politician in British history since William Gladstone.” [Gladstone entered office in 1868].

“He will go in the spring. He will resign in the spring.”

[Asked where Cameron went wrong] “He was born.”

“If the Prime Minister expresses his utmost confidence in you that means pack your bags. It always has done especially with Cameron. What a ­creature.”

“If you want to insult Pakistan and you do it from Indian territory, how ­clever is that? He does it in New Delhi. That was bad.”

“He is a most despicable creature with no redeeming features. If I can think of one… He’s very rich, how’s that? That’s a redeeming feature.”

“I’ve only made three speeches today. The first one in rather faux support for the Home Secretary.”

“At least Gordon [Brown] was human. Gordon had all sorts of errors, frailties — but at least he was human.”

“Berlusconi has got character. Berlusconi has got chutzpa. He’s probably an awful fool but he’s a character. Cameron is not a character.”

Asked about the reports on the BBC Radio 5 Live, Mercer said, “I am not going to discuss it.” Downing Street has also refused to comment.

The Daily Telegraph notes that Cameron and Mercer have something of a history — Mercer was reprimanded by the Tory leader in 2007 for saying that being called a “black bastard” was a normal part of life in the British armed forces.

