WATCH: Former News Of The World Editor Says 'Privacy Is For Pedophiles'

Paul McMullan, a former News of the World features editor who went on to reveal all the secrets of the trade, has appeared today at the Leveson inquiry into the practices of the British tabloid world (more info on the Leveson inquiry is here).



His appearance was probably the most entertaining so far, including (but not limited to):

Impressions of David Beckham, Hugh Grant, Steve Coogan, and Sienna Miller.

The catchphrase “privacy is for peados”.

Allegations that NotW editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson were the real “scum” of journalism and that phone hacking was rife.

The assertion that the hacking of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler’s phone was done with the best intentions.

The Telegraph has compiled this clip of the best moments and its well worth watching:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.