New Fragrance Will Literally Make You Smell Like Money

After reading that the scent of money has been shown to increase worker productivity, Microsoft VP of Sales Patrick McCarthy decided to launch his own line of fragrances, Liquid Money. “I really feel that people who wear this will feel more confident,” McCarthy told AOL News.McCarthy worked with fragrance guru Larry Murrison to develop the scents, taking the smell of fresh cash and “reverse-engineering it into a solvent” to smell like dollar bills. In fact, each bottle carries with the smell of approximately $500 worth of shredded dough.



At $35 a bottle, His Money is described as a combination of “the woody aroma of newly printed money with a bold fusion of fresh ocean breezes, and bright citrus notes are joined by rosemary, grass, and precious woods,” while Her Money “begins with the clean scent of freshly minted bills [before] vibrant pink grapefruit and mandarin give it a citrus kick that’s enhanced by freesia, passion fruit, Hawaiian wedding flower and a soft hint of melon.”

