Patrick Mahomes' star receiver Tyreek Hill admitted he thought the MVP quarterback was 'trash' when the Chiefs signed him in 2017

Getty/Dylan Buell Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes have played together since 2018.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has admitted he thought Patrick Mahomes was “trash” when he was first drafted to the team in 2017.

“When he first got there, I was like: ‘This who y’all drafted right here?'” Hill told Inside the NFL on Tuesday.

Mahomes has since thrown for 12,909 yards and 106 touchdowns for the Chiefs, winning the NFL’s MVP award and the Super Bowl.

“I thought he was trash, I ain’t gonna cap,” Hill told Inside the NFL on Tuesday. “When he first got there, I was like, ‘This who y’all drafted right here?'”

“Cap” is slang for lie.

.@cheetah admits he thought @PatrickMahomes was ???? the first time he saw him play in @chiefs training camp ???? Watch more on #InsideTheNFL tonight 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/zANvpXFM5x — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 1, 2020

Mahomes only featured briefly in his rookie season at the Arrowhead Stadium, however after the Chiefs traded starting quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Football Team in January 2018, Mahomes stepped in as number one.

In his second season, Mahomes threw for 5097 yards and 50 touchdowns to earn the NFL’s MVP award.

“That second year, his quarterback mechanics were different,” Hill added. “It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, learning the offence. It was different.”

In his third season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a first Superbowl victory since 1969, winning the game’s MVP award in the process.

Mahomes has now thrown for 12,909 yards and 106 touchdowns for the Chiefs, with Hill his biggest beneficiary, having led the team’s wide outs in receiving yards and touchdowns each season since Mahomes became a starter.

