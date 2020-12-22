Patrick Mahomes says the mysterious green liquid Tyreek Hill drank during the Chiefs Sunday win was pickle juice to help him with cramps

Twitter/SportsCenter Tyreek Hill and his pickle juice.

Patrick Mahomes says the mysterious green liquid Tyreek Hill was seen drinking during the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was pickle juice.

Twitter users had previously speculated that it was anything from fireball whiskey to his own urine.

“That was the ol’ pickle juice, man,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Monday. “You know, he was cramping up a little bit, so you gotta give him the pickle juice to get him back to the ‘cheetah,’ you know what I mean?”

Pickle juice has long been touted by athletes as a miracle cure from cramps, however the science behind it remains unclear.

“Well, the pickle juice usually is before, like to try to keep you from cramping,” Mahomes added. “I don’t know, might have to do with the sodium, I think. They try to keep you from cramping. I think he had the full cramps already, so they had to use the full IV.”

Hill’s cramps are the second time in a matter of weeks that an NFL star has made headlines for getting cramp.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going viral last week for running off the field mid-game, with many speculating that he needed to poop. Jackson and his teammates insisted he left the field to get treatment for cramps.

On Sunday, the Chiefs beat New Orleans 32-29 to move to 13-1 for the season.

