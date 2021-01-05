Patrick Mahomes was praised by broadcasters for putting his trash in a garbage can, and fans found the incident hilarious

Barnaby Lane
Getty/Jasen Vinlove

Patrick Mahomes: Brilliant quarterback? Check. Lover of ketchup? Check. Environmentally conscious? Also, check.

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-38 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Mahomes â€” who was inactive for the game â€” was caught by cameras picking up some loose trash and throwing it in a garbage can at the side of the field.

Fox announcers Kevin Kugler and Brock Huard lauded the 25-year-old for the gesture, saying he “didn’t have to do” it.

Twitter was quick to react, with many users mocking the media’s seeming obsession with Mahomes’ every move on and off the field.

Others made reference to the Chiefs former GM Scott Pioli, who once reportedly used a candy wrapper which was left in a stairwell at the Arrowhead Stadium for a week to teach the team a lesson about attention to detail.

The Chiefs’ defeat to the Chargers was just its second of the regular season, meaning it still finished first in the overall AFC conference standings, securing a bye to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The reigning Super Bowl champion will now face one of the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, or Indianapolis Colts in the divisional playoffs.

