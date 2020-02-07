Patrick Mahomes says he wants to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with Chance the Rapper, Common, and Bad Bunny

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl.

Days after winning the Super Bowl and being named MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wanted to play in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game.

It’s not likely Mahomes would join an All-Star team, but it wouldn’t be the first time an active NFL player did so – Terrell Owens played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game days before the NFL Pro Bowl in 2008.

Mahomes was a three-sport athlete in high school, where he also played football, basketball, and baseball.

He was even drafted to play baseball for the Detroit Tigers before ultimately focusing on his football career and joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the heels of winning his first Super Bowl and being named MVP of the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he wants to try his hand at another sport: basketball, in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game.

Mahomes, who became the youngest quarterback to win the Lombardi trophy on Sunday, shared the celebrity game’s lineup on twitter, and jokingly asked, “Where’s my invite?”

It’s unlikely that Mahomes would ever actually play in the game while still an active player in the NFL. But it’s not completely unheard of. In 2008, now-retired wide receiver Terell Owens played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game days before playing in the NFL’s Pro Bowl, according to ESPN.

Where is my invite? https://t.co/vzUy4omFH6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

It’s also not unexpected for Mahomes to want to play in a basketball game.

He was a three-sport athlete in highs school, playing football, baseball, and basketball. He was even drafted to play baseball with the Detroit Tigers before settling on his NFL career.

Here he is playing basketball in high school:

Pat Mahomes is more than a QB. Bro caught BODIES back in high school ???? @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/ZBu2Llsdml — Overtime (@overtime) February 5, 2020

Mahomes would join the likes of Chance the Rapper, Common, Bad Bunny, and Katelyn Ohashi if he did play in the game, which is scheduled to take place on February 14.

