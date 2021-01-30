A 9-year-old Patrick Mahomes once picked Tom Brady to lose the Super Bowl in his local newspaper

Orlin Wagner/AP Images Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will meet in Super Bowl LV.

In 2005, a 9-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in a prediction published in his local newspaper.

Brady won that Super Bowl, but Mahomes will get his shot at taking down the GOAT this year.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will defend their title against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

It’s a matchup years in the making, pitting the greatest quarterback in NFL history against the most talented player alive today.

But as some old newspaper clippings that surfaced on social media this week show, the history between these two players goes back further than you might think.

A tweet from Jayson Jenks of The Athletic showed a clipping from the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2005, when a 9-year-old Patrick Mahomes is quoted as picking against Brady, then with the New England Patriots, in their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Eagles are a better team,” Mahome wrote in his prediction, likely unaware that he’d be suiting up as the starting quarterback for head coach Andy Reid a few years later.

In 2005, Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Now he's going to play against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VgiuiQVuQh — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) January 25, 2021

February 2005: Patrick Mahomes II, 9, offered prediction in Tyler TX newspaper about Super Bowl XXXIX between the Patriots (QBed by Tom Brady) and the Eagles (coached by Andy Reid). Brady won his 2nd consecutive Super Bowl and 3rd overall. pic.twitter.com/RxyAaYfb7y — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 25, 2021

Young Mahomes was wrong with his prediction, as the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl XXXIX by a score of 24-21 â€” their third Super Bowl win in four years.

Mahomes is probably picking against Brady once again this year, but this time around, he’ll have his own say in the matter.

