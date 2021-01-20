Patrick Mahomes supported Browns linebacker Mack Wilson after concussion-causing tackle, despite the QB's mum calling out the NFL and the player

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Browns due to a concussion.

After the game, Mahomes reached out to linebacker Mack Wilson to say there were no hard feelings about the hit.

Mahomes’ mother, however, had a different message for Wilson.

Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after taking a hard hit in the third quarter.

Mahomes was caught by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson while rushing for a first down, and got up from the play looking woozy.

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Mahomes left the field and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After the Chiefs held on to win, thanks in part to a heroic effort from backup quarterback Chad Henne, Wilson tweeted out to Mahomes, offering his prayers for his recovery. “I pray you back next week!” Wilson wrote. “Go be great like you have been!”

Mahomes accepted the apology.

All good brother! ???????? https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

But while Mahomes was happy to bury the hatchet with Wilson, his mother was not as forgiving towards the Browns linebacker. After the hit knocked Mahomes out of the game, mum was not at all pleased.

#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet.. why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 17, 2021

It seems Wilson might still have a few more apology tweets to write before he’s back in the good graces of the rest of the Mahomes family.

