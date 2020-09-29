Patrick Mahomes' mum called out an ESPN announcer for misnaming her son during his dominant display against the Ravens

Getty Images; Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mum came to his defence Monday night after he was misnamed by an ESPN announcer.

“If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help,” Mahomes’ mum, Randi, wrote in a tweet.

Ultimately, the fact the analyst Louis Riddick called Mahomes “Pat” – the name Mahomes’ father goes by – didn’t seem to do the quarterback any harm.

Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes, who likes to be called Patrick, was referred to as “Pat” during ESPN’s coverage of the Chiefs’ 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which pitted Mahomes against last season’s league MVP, Lamar Jackson.

His mum, Randi, was not pleased â€” possibly because Pat is what she calls her husband, Patrick Mahomes’ dad.

“If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help,” Randi Mahomes wrote.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Though she didn’t name names, the announcer she was referring to was most likely Louis Riddick, a former NFL safety who this season is calling “Monday Night Football” games for the first time.

Riddick referred to Mahomes as “Pat” at least once during the game, according to Yahoo Sports.

Mother Mahomes’ tweet eventually found its way to Riddick, who was more than happy to apologise, saying live on the air: “Guilty, guilty, guilty. I apologise, Patrick.”

Ultimately, Riddick’s misnaming of Mahomes didn’t seem to do the quarterback any harm, as he threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 26 yards and one touchdown in the 34-20 win for last season’s Super Bowl champions.

