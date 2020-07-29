Patrick Mahomes spent some of his $503 million Chiefs mega deal buying a stake in the Kansas City Royals, becoming the youngest owner in MLB history

Getty/Ed Zurga Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the youngest owner in MLB history after purchasing a stake in the Kansas City Royals aged just 24.

“I love this city and the people of this great town,” said Mahomes in a statement. “This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community.”

Mahomes father was an MLB pitcher between 1992 and 2003, while Mahomes himself played the sport at college for one season in 2015, according to CNN.

Earlier this month, Mahomes inked a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs that is expected to be the richest player deal in history, worth up to $US503 million.

Fresh off the back of signing 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $US503 million, Patrick Mahomes has now become the youngest team owner in MLB history after purchasing a stake in the Kansas City Royals at the age of 24.

“I’m honoured to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” said Mahomes in a statement.

"I'm honoured to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Mahomes in a statement.

John Sherman, the Royals’ chairman, CEO, and principal owner added: “We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise.

“Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Mahomes has already enjoyed an extraordinary career in the NFL having won a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP, and regular season MVP, but he’s also no stranger to baseball.

His father, Pat Mahomes, was an pitcher for a number of MLB teams, including the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Mets, between 1992 and 2003.

The Chiefs quarterback also played baseball at Texas Tech University for one season in 2015 before quitting to focus on football, according to CNN.

