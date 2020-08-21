Patrick Mahomes is a 'Teflon Football Jesus' and the 'perfect superstar' because basically everybody loves him and he never misses a throw, an NFL broadcaster said

Charlie Riedel/AP Images Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is a “Teflon Football Jesus” according to Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“It’s not just that Mahomes is a great player and throws no-look passes and stuff. It’s like he has this 100% approval rating as a human being,” Brandt told the Arrowhead Pride Editor’s podcast.

“He’s kind of the perfect superstar for this generation,” he added. “It’s really incredible.”

Patrick Mahomes is a “Teflon Football Jesus.”

That’s according to Kyle Brandt from NFL Network show “Good Morning Football,” who says he’s amazed by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s ability to both be loved by everyone and be incredibly good at football at the same time.

“Right now, it’s not just that Mahomes is a great player and throws no-look passes and stuff. It’s like he has this 100% approval rating as a human being. Everyone just raves about him,”Brandt told the Arrowhead Pride Editor’s podcast.

“I’ve said this before: that he’s kind of the perfect superstar for this generation, in that he’s a little different. He looks a little different. He’s got different hair. He throws a little different. He sounds a little different.

“This is a guy who was raised in pro sports, who has a mixed-race background, who appeals to a million different people of different [demographics], different backgrounds, and different ethnicities, even. And, you know, he signs 500 million bucks and he’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I’m, like, back in the gym.’

“He seems he’s like this ‘Teflon Football Jesus’ that can make every throw, and get every approval vote. It’s really incredible.”

In only two seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and has been named both a Super Bowl and regular season MVP.

In July, the 24-year-old penned the most lucrative deal in NFL history, signing a 12-year contract extension with the Chiefs in July worth up to $US503 million.

