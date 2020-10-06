Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to NFL history by helping them become the first team to start 4-0 in 4 consecutive seasons

Getty/Rob Carr Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to NFL history on Tuesday by helping them become the first team to start 4-0 in four consecutive seasons.

The 25-year-old passed for 236 yards, going 19-of-29 and throwing two touchdowns as the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The result also means it is the fifth time since 2013 the Chiefs have begun the regular season with four straight victories under head coach Andy Reid, and the fourth season in a row.

“I think you see with our team, last season with this offence, even if you hold us out, we can go out there and make plays when they count,” Mahomes said after.

“That’s big. When you’re in games like that, those kind of dog fights and you’re going against teams that are really good, whenever your number is called you have to be able to make a play and I thought guys made plays to give us enough points that we can go out there and get the win.”

A win is a win! How bout that defense tho! #4-0 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 6, 2020

Last week, Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards as the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

In just the 34th game of his regular season career, Mahomes went 31-of-42 for 385 yards with four touchdowns as the Chiefs prevailed as 34-20 winners.

The previous record for the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards was set by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who moved past the milestone in 36 games.

The Chiefs next play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday October 11, and Mahomes’ incredible year will probably continue.

