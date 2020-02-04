Patrick Mahomes' MVP performance helped him achieve the Super Bowl Disney dream most take for granted

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Seven years ago, Patrick Mahomes dreamed of winning a Super Bowl and saying, ‘I’m going to Disney World.’ On Sunday he did just that.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned MVP honours, and proudly announced after his victory, “I’m going to Disney World!” as is tradition.

While the moment might come off as cliché to sports fans who have heard the line time and time again, for Mahomes, it was a special piece of closure, as he had publicly dreamed of saying the words years before he ever made it to the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off yet another postseason comeback on Sunday, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and become Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once again the star of the show, sparking the impressive comeback with a 44-yard strike to Tyreek Hill, setting up their first of three successive touchdowns the Chiefs would score to close the game.

For his heroic effort, Mahomes would be named Super Bowl MVP. “It’s something I’ve wanted to say my whole life,” Mahomes said after taking the award. “I’m going to Disney World!”

Pat Mahomes is going to Disney World… Congrats, Super Bowl MVP! ???? pic.twitter.com/PzXWHkm9UI — The Pop ???? (@ThePop_Network) February 3, 2020

While the branded shout-out might come off as tired to those that have watched champions celebrate Disney year after year, Mahomes wasn’t lying when he said he’d been wanting to say it his whole life.

Seven years ago, before Mahomes was on the radar of the most observant of NFL scouts, he was imagining how special it would be to tell the world you were going to Disney World as a Super Bowl champion and tweeted out the thought.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

That was February 6, 2013, just days after Joe Flacco was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII for his effort leading the Ravens past the San Francisco 49ers.

Seven years later, nearly to the day, Mahomes would lead his own team past the 49ers in the Super Bowl and book his own trip to Disney World.

