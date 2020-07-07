Patrick Mahomes reportedly set to sign mind-boggling 10-year contract extension in unprecedented deal worth at least $400 million

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Mahomes has secured the bag.

Patrick Mahomes is reportedly set to sign a massive 10-year million extension that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

The deal completely upends the market for what a superstar quarterback contract can look like in the NFL.

With Mahomes locked in place, Kansas City will set out to build off of their win in Super Bowl LIV and create a dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes is set to become the richest man in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Kansas City that will keep him with the team through the 2031 season.

The deal looks likely to reset the market for what a contract can look like for a modern NFL superstar, as Schefter reports that it will be the “richest contract in NFL history.”

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Schefter would later tweet that Mahomes’ deal would be worth “over $US400 million in total.” Combined with the $US27.6 million he was already set to make over the next two years, Mahomes’ extension should become the richest in the history of American sports, surpassing the 12-year, $US426.5 million deal Mike Trout signed last year.

The current top contract in the NFL is for Russell Wilson, who makes an average annual salary of $US35 million on the four-year, $US140 million extension he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Now locked into a deal that will keep him in Kansas City for more than a decade, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs as a whole will look to build off of their Super Bowl LIV victory and create a dynasty to rival the dominance of the New England Patriots of the past 20 years.

